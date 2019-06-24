×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

San Siro to be 'knocked down', claims AC Milan president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    24 Jun 2019, 18:22 IST
san siro-cropped
San Siro

AC Milan and Inter are moving ahead with plans to demolish their famous San Siro stadium, Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni has claimed.

Commonly known as San Siro for the district of Milan in which it is situated, the Giuseppe Meazza stadium is one of the most iconic grounds in European football.

It hosted matches at the 1990 World Cup, while it has also been the setting of four European Cup and Champions League finals, the most recent of which being in 2016, when Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Despite its status in world football, San Siro has long been regarded as in need of refurbishment, but the two Milan clubs are planning to rebuild it completely instead.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Scaroni said: "Everything is proceeding.

"We will make a new San Siro together, next to the old one in the same area of land. The old man will be knocked down and in its place there will be new buildings built."

Scaroni was speaking in Lausanne, Switzerland, ahead of the Olympic Committee's selection of the hosts for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday.

Milan is a candidate city and Scaroni dreams of seeing the new San Siro host the opening ceremony.

"It's an extremely complicated process," Scaroni added. "It would be beautiful to have the Olympics' opening ceremony in the new San Siro, but we are not certain."

Advertisement

The stadium was officially opened in 1926, with Milan taking up residence straight away.

Milan and Inter have shared the ground since 1947.

Advertisement
Giampaolo looking to the past to inspire AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gilardino urges Cutrone to leave AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: AC Milan looking to sign Liverpool defender
RELATED STORY
Spalletti urges 'timid' Inter to light San Siro fire
RELATED STORY
AC Milan appoint ex-Roma chief Massara as sporting director
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Lazio Preview: Serie A 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AC Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Gattuso and Bakayoko in sideline spat at San Siro
RELATED STORY
AC Milan condemn alleged monkey chants aimed at Kessie and Bakayoko
RELATED STORY
Leonardo quits as AC Milan sporting director
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MOR NAM
1 - 0
 Morocco vs Namibia
FT SEN TAN
2 - 0
 Senegal vs Tanzania
FT ALG KEN
2 - 0
 Algeria vs Kenya
Today COT SOU 08:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
Today TUN ANG 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Angola
Tomorrow MAL MAU 01:30 AM Mali vs Mauritania
Copa America 2019
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
Tomorrow CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us