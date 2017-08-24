Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez has been announced as Tottenham's new number six after passing his medical at the club.

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 00:13 IST

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham's club-record signing Davinson Sanchez described his transfer from Ajax as a "huge step forward" after completing a medical to finalise the move.

Sanchez arrived in London on Wednesday in a long-anticipated deal worth a reported €40million, which could rise to €42m with add-ons.

The Colombia centre-back played 47 times for Ajax in 2016-17 as the club achieved second place in the Eredivisie and reached the final of the Europa League.

The 21-year-old told Spurs' official website: "This is a massive opportunity for me because of what Tottenham represent, not just here in England but around the world.

We are delighted to announce that @daosanchez26 has completed his move to the Club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week. pic.twitter.com/GtppypuoIj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

"It's a huge step forward in my career and will allow me to continue developing and achieving big things.

"This is a great chance."

Sanchez has been handed the number six shirt for the 2017-18 season, with his arrival coming on the same day the club confirmed the capture of Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Spurs started the season with a 2-0 win at Newcastle United before suffering a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea, while Burnley are the visitors to Wembley on Sunday.