Saracens agree five-year deal to use Tottenham stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saracens have agreed a five-year deal with Premier League side Tottenham to use their new stadium for their annual showpiece Premiership fixture.

Defending champions Saracens have regularly played one home match per season away from Allianz Park, with Wembley and West Ham's London Stadium both hosting games.

From next season the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – which will stage its first Premier League match when Spurs face Crystal Palace on Wednesday - will play host to Saracens in a deal that runs until 2025.

"As someone brought up at White Hart Lane, for me and Saracens it's a really special opportunity for us to partner with our fellow north Londoners, with whom we share so many of our core values," said Saracens chairman Nigel Wray.

"Tottenham Hotspur have shown themselves to be true innovators in the development of their new stadium and I know you will all share in my excitement at the news that we will make their ground the home of our showpiece fixture.

"Not only this but they are, like us, a club who care massively about their community, who strive to create opportunities in their local area, and who have had such an impact on the young people they work with. The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will dramatically impact the whole area.

"Together with Spurs we have the opportunity to create something very special in north London. I really do look forward to seeing our partnership come to life!"

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy added: "This agreement with Saracens further reinforces our aspiration to deliver a world-class multi-use venue in our home of Tottenham.

"To attract one of world rugby's biggest club sides will bring a new audience to the area, as well as help drive significant socio-economic benefits for businesses and local people, as we continue to underline our commitment to the regeneration of north Tottenham.

"We look forward to welcoming Saracens and their fans to Tottenham and delivering world-class rugby matchday experiences, showcasing our new stadium and all the surrounding area has to offer.

"This is an exciting partnership and, alongside Premier League and NFL matches, it is one that continues to underline our desire to create a sports and entertainment destination that we believe can transform this area of London."

