×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarri impressed by Barkley's defensive improvements

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    31 Mar 2019, 04:04 IST
RossBarkley - cropped
Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has praised Ross Barkley for the improvements he has made to the defensive side of his game.

Barkley arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2018 from Everton but was restricted to only a handful of appearances in his first campaign due to a series of injuries.

He has been in fine form this season, though, making 40 appearances across all competitions for Sarri's side and demonstrated his progress on Monday, scoring twice in England's 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Montenegro.

And now Sarri has hailed the 25-year-old for taking steps to become a more rounded midfielder.

"He has improved a lot tactically," he told a media conference ahead of Chelsea's visit to Cardiff City on Sunday. "Also, physically, I think.

"Fortunately, now he is doing very well with his leg and he has improved a lot during the season. He is a very, very good player. 

"I think that he has improved a lot in the defensive phase because technically he is a very good player.

"In the offensive phase, he can score seven or eight goals every season. Now I think he is also a good player in the defensive phase. He is not a defensive midfielder, of course, but he is good enough now."

Advertisement

Barkley made just four appearances for Everton and Chelsea in an injury-ravaged 2017-18 season and Sarri has revealed that he needed some time at the start of this campaign to restore his confidence.

"At the beginning of the season he didn't have a lot of confidence because last season was really very hard for him," he explained. "Then after four or five matches in the team, he changed. Now he is a very important player for us."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri delighted with Chelsea's defensive improvements
RELATED STORY
Don't judge Hudson-Odoi by display against lowly Montenegro - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Dear Sarri: An open letter from a frustrated Chelsea fan to Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri confounded by Chelsea's second-half surrender
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: If Sarri is to challenge, Chelsea need better fullbacks
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Maurizio Sarri really responsible for Chelsea's woes?
RELATED STORY
3 Negative changes since Maurizio Sarri took over at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Maurizio Sarri 
RELATED STORY
Sarri impressed with improved Kante performance
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How the transfer ban could result in an extended period of mediocrity For Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us