Scaloni: Argentina's best still to come

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    27 Mar 2019, 07:56 IST
Scaloni-cropped
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni said Argentina's best is yet to come following their unconvincing 1-0 friendly victory over Morocco in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Substitute Angel Correa spared Scaloni's blushes with the match-winning goal seven minutes from time in a blustery Tangier on Tuesday.

Argentina, who were stunned 3-1 by South American rivals Venezuela in Madrid on Friday, were without superstar Messi and Scaloni's side underwhelmed on the road.

While acknowledging Argentina's room for improvement, head coach Scaloni lamented the windy conditions post-match.

"Argentina's best version is always to come, as happens with all the other teams," Scaloni said. "There is no team always at their 100 per cent.

"Obviously it was impossible to show a good game, both for Argentina and Morocco [because of the wind]. But we will achieve our best version with a lot of hard work, and we have some time to get ready for that.

"As we all know Morocco are a hard team, with a lot of good players, who are capable of complicating any team. This time they faced an eager Argentina. We are eager to play, to get results, to defend these colours, and that is really important for us.

"It was a difficult game for Morocco because they were playing with the home crowd pressure and also maybe the wind did not help them either."

