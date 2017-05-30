Schneiderlin aiming high after settling in at Everton

by Reuters News 30 May 2017, 15:20 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park - 11/3/17 Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

(Reuters) - Morgan Schneiderlin has settled on Merseyside following his January move to Everton and the French international midfielder is hoping the side can improve to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

Schneiderlin, who made the switch from Manchester United, became a regular squad member under Ronald Koeman and played in 14 of Everton's 18 fixtures following his arrival after a frustrating one-and-a-half season spell at Old Trafford.

"I'm very happy to be here, very happy to come in every day and happy, to find the joy on my face again, to play week in and week out and, most importantly, have good games," Schneiderlin told the club website. (www.evertonfc.com)

"I think that's what I did, even if I know myself that I can be even better and improve... That's my main focus and I want to improve and help this team to be in the top four."

Everton finished seventh in the league to qualify for next season's Europa League and will play in the qualifying round starting on July 27.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)