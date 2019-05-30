Serie A's coaching carousel - who next for Inter, Juventus, Milan and Roma?

Massimiliano Allegri embraces Gennaro Gattuso

Change is sweeping through Serie A with four of Italy's grandest clubs on the hunt for new coaches to lead them into the future.

Inter became the latest side to seek fresh ideas when they removed Luciano Spalletti on Thursday, continuing a period of upheaval started by Roma's dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco in March.

Dissatisfaction extended right to the top of the table as Juventus, a model of stability in recent seasons, saw Massimiliano Allegri depart, while AC Milan maintained modus operandi.

Some members of the high-profile quartet appear to be on a collision course over coaching targets and, with queries over the direction of each, we set out to answer the key questions.

AC MILAN

Why the change?

Gennaro Gattuso guided his beloved club to their highest position and best points haul since 2012-13 but relinquished his role in "mutual agreement" with Milan after failing to deliver Champions League qualification.

Who is next in line?

Lazio's Simone Inzaghi could get the chance to follow in the footsteps of brother and former Rossoneri boss Filippo, while Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo and Sergio Conceicao of Porto also shape as prominent contenders.

What is the priority?

Strengthening a problematic midfield that lacks depth and quality would go a long way to boosting Milan's bid for the top-four finish that has eluded them across six successive seasons.

Leave that area of the pitch unattended and the cycle of instability is bound to stay unbroken.

1.81 - AC Milan averaged a 1.81 points/game in Serie A under Gennaro #Gattuso, less only than Juventus (2.44) and Napoli (2.13) over the same period (since 27/11/2017). Ringhio. pic.twitter.com/efhNFMNynK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 28, 2019

INTER

Why the change?

The experienced Spalletti did not emerge with much credit from the off-field saga that surrounded Mauro Icardi - stripping the striker of the captaincy and later restoring him to the starting XI - and the opportunity to pursue a three-time Scudetto winner proved too difficult to ignore.

Who is next in line?

Antonio Conte, a free agent since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, is almost certain to take charge in the very near future.

What is the priority?

Real planning for next season can only begin when clarity on the future of key striker Icardi is reached.

The disruptive circus that has become attached to the Argentine could outweigh his ability and stated desire to stay at San Siro, with Inter reportedly lining up Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.

4 - As a manager, Luciano Spalletti has ended a term in the first four positions in 12 of his last 13 campaigns among Serie A and Russian Premier League (min. 3 apps). Reliable. pic.twitter.com/YFNn1hdZxD — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 30, 2019

JUVENTUS

Why the change?

Juve brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in an amibitious attempt to finally sate their burning desire for Champions League success but Allegri's fifth shot yielded only more disappointment.

The former Milan head coach also attracted criticism for favouring a playing style that shed fantasy in favour of function, and he seemed ready to explore a fresh challenge following a serene stroll to the Scudetto.

Who is next in line?

Maurizio Sarri, with a major trophy now on his resume, is the firm favourite to take charge at Allianz Stadium, pending an agreement being reached between the Bianconeri and Chelsea.

What is the priority?

Paulo Dybala's potential departure further complicates an attack that appeared to suffer from inconsistency of selection.

Sarri, who errs on the side of overuse, could be the man to set defined roles for Ronaldo and his fellow forwards.

ROMA

Why the change?

Di Francesco became the first to fall earlier this year, when a loss to Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League sapped the last of Roma's patience with an underwhelming follow up to an impressive 2017-18 season.

Claudio Ranieri did an admirable job in a caretaker capacity, but his second stint in charge never contained a long-term brief.

Who is next in line?

Reported target Gian Piero Gasperini has signed a new deal at Atalanta, which leaves Roberto De Zerbi, Sinisa Mihajlovic and potentially Gattuso among the names on an abstract shortlist.

What is the priority?

Address a leadership vacuum in the playing squad.

Former sporting director Monchi followed Di Francesco out of Stadio Olimpico and left behind a gifted collection of young players who need on-field guidance, especially in the wake of club great Daniele De Rossi's exit.

Jim Pallotta: “When we needed someone to come in during a very difficult situation, Claudio immediately said yes. He’s not only a great coach and professional but a true gentleman and forever Romanista. On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to say thank you.” pic.twitter.com/r6ljLrPQsI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 27, 2019