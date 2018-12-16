×
Shaqiri double earns Liverpool 3-1 win over Man United

Associated Press
16 Dec 2018, 23:34 IST
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Substitute Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals from deflected shots to help Liverpool beat fierce rival Manchester United 3-1 and lift his team back atop the Premier League on Sunday.

Days after keeping Liverpool in the Champions League with a stunning late save against Napoli, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a dreadful mistake that gifted United an equalizer through Jesse Lingard in the 33rd minute at Anfield.

But Shaqiri spared Alisson from some of his embarrassment by putting Liverpool back in front in the 73rd — within three minutes of coming on as a substitute — with a low strike that deflected off United defender Ashley Young and went in off the crossbar.

Shaqiri's second goal clinched Liverpool victory and again came via a ricochet, this time off Eric Bailly, to deceive United goalkeeper David De Gea in the 80th.

Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead in the 24th.

United has been beaten 3-1 by both of its biggest rivals in recent weeks — it also lost by that score at Manchester City last month — and was outplayed on both occasions.

Liverpool is a point ahead of second-placed City — and 19 points ahead of sixth-placed United — after 17 games.

