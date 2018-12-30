×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shaqiri hoping for more from hat-trick hero Firmino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
162   //    30 Dec 2018, 07:52 IST
RobertoFirmino - Cropped
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri hopes Roberto Firmino can build on his "fully deserved" hat-trick against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Firmino has struggled for goals this season but took his tally to seven in the league with a treble in the 5-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

The Brazil international helped the league leaders come from behind after Ainsley Maitland-Niles' opener and completed his hat-trick when Mohamed Salah – who added to Sadio Mane's goal to extend Liverpool's lead – allowed him to take a second-half penalty.

Shaqiri was happy for Firmino and he hopes it leads to a big second half of the season for the 27-year-old.

"It was fully deserved. He had a very good game," Shaqiri told the club's website.

"It's always good to have people who can score in the team, he scored the second one very nicely. He fully deserved to score a hat-trick and I'm happy for him. I hope he can keep going like this.

"It was a top game; obviously Arsenal have their quality and you can see that with the first goal they scored.

"It was a little wake-up call for us, we were straight on after we conceded and scored for 1-1 – that was the big point for us to change the game and to win in the end."

Liverpool are nine points clear at the top and next face Manchester City in a blockbuster clash on Thursday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp 'almost cried' as Salah let Firmino take penalty
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
Firmino returns as Shaqiri gets first league start
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp reveals January transfer plans,...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us