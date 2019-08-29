Shaw and Martial ruled out of Manchester United's trip to Southampton

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Manchester United will be without left-back Luke Shaw and forward Anthony Martial for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Southampton.

Both players suffered injuries in last weekend's surprise 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace and have been ruled out of the trip to St Mary's Stadium.

Shaw was replaced by Ashley Young after injuring his hamstring in the first half and in-form attacker Martial, despite completing the full 90 minutes, hurt his thigh and had to limp through the closing stages.

United also confirmed on their official website on Thursday that Diogo Dalot will sit out on this weekend's match, while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are long-term absentees.

Another player seemingly certain to miss out for United is Alexis Sanchez, who arrived in Milan on Wednesday ahead of his expected loan move to Inter.

It would leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with only Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as his recognised centre-forward options for the game on England's south coast.

United have four points from their first three Premier League games and are fifth in the table.