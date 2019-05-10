×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shaw scoops Man United awards as Pogba misses out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    10 May 2019, 06:30 IST
shaw-cropped
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw claimed Manchester United's Players' Player of the Year award and the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year gong.

United left-back Shaw scooped both trophies at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony on Thursday as star team-mate Paul Pogba missed out.

In a difficult season for United – who are set to finish sixth in the Premier League and miss out on Champions League qualification – Shaw stood out among his peers and fans at Old Trafford.

Shaw has made 40 appearances in all competitions heading into Sunday's season finale against Cardiff City – the 23-year-old edging Victor Lindelof and Pogba to the Matt Busby honour, as voted by supporters.

"It's obviously nice for me, but I'd rather win no [individual] trophies and have a better season as a team," Shaw said. "We need to move on and focus now on next season and what’s to come.

"Ole has done an amazing job and of course we've had ups and downs but he's obviously looking forward to getting us back in pre-season and getting his proper work done for next season. We're all looking forward to starting fresh next season with him as the manager."

Shaw, who signed a new contract in October, is the first Englishman since Wayne Rooney in 2010 to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Awful Man United were lucky against Watford - Shaw
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Player of the Year: Top 3 ranked
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Player of the year: Top 3 candidates ranked
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Manchester United: 3 Harsh Takeaways for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Fans question referee as Man United somehow beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford 
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Best Starting XI at Manchester United right now
RELATED STORY
Pogba, Herrera star as Manchester United knock Chelsea out of FA Cup
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Manchester United must sell Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
United must adapt if Pogba is man-marked - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us