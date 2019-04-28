Sheffield United 2 Ipswich Town 0: Ruthless Blades close in on Premier League

Scott Hogan turns in Sheffield United's opening goal against Ipswich Town.

Sheffield United all but sealed promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over relegated Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The result means the Blades have a six-point advantage over third-placed Leeds United, who host Aston Villa at Elland Road in their game in hand on Sunday.

Scott Hogan turned home Jack O'Connell's cross in the 24th minute to put the Blades on course for victory at Bramall Lane, though they had to be patient in their pursuit of a second goal.

Oliver Norwood's free-kick was kept out by the post, while David McGoldrick and John Egan spurned headed opportunities after the interval.

However, United's dominance saw Ipswich's resistance eventually broken in the 71st minute, O'Connell nodding in John Fleck's corner from close range.

Leeds need to win both their remaining Championship fixtures and United to slip up on the final day at Stoke City to finish above their Yorkshire rivals, though Chris Wilder's side also have the added cushion of a superior goal difference.

FULL TIME | It is all over here… goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O’Connell give United victory in the final home game, swelling the points tally to 88 with 1 to play#twitterblades #sufc #ForgedinSteel pic.twitter.com/radpGCDjiO — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) April 27, 2019