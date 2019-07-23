×
Sheffield Wednesday report Newcastle to Premier League over Bruce appointment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    23 Jul 2019, 04:12 IST
steve bruce - cropped
Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce

Sheffield Wednesday have reported Newcastle United to the Premier League for their conduct concerning the appointment of Steve Bruce as head coach.

Bruce was announced as successor to Rafael Benitez at St. James' Park last Wednesday, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence confirmed as his assistants.

Wednesday were angry that the news was made public as they said there were still "outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United".

The Championship side have now approached the Premier League to begin an investigation.

In a statement released on Monday, they said: "Following Newcastle United's announcement on July 17, 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United's conduct to the Premier League.

"As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the club's allegations, the club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing."

Bruce has been in China to watch Newcastle against Wolves and West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The Magpies meet Preston North End in their next pre-season friendly match at Deepdale on Saturday.

Premier League 2019-20
