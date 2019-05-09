Shevchenko wants to coach AC Milan

Ukraine head coach and former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko revealed his ambition to coach AC Milan in the future, though he threw his support behind former team-mate Gennaro Gattuso.

Shevchenko won the Serie A and Champions League among other titles during his time in Milan, where he ranks as the club's second all-time leading goalscorer.

The 42-year-old is now coach of his native Ukraine but he would like to follow ex-team-mates Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi and Clarence Seedorf in leading the Italian giants.

"Milan are a club that's a part of my life," Shevchenko told DAZN.

"However, I'm busy with the Ukrainian national team right now and Gattuso is already doing a great job.

"Certainly, I'd like to coach Milan one day because I'm very attached to them, the fans and my former team-mates.

"Maybe it'll be my turn to coach Milan one day."

The Rossoneri are getting into the groove ahead of the big match this weekend



A Milanello continua la preparazione verso #FiorentinaMilan pic.twitter.com/hQj573GXsk — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 8, 2019

Gattuso is under pressure with Milan fifth and stuttering in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Having threatened to overtake city rivals Inter in the race for third, Milan are three points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta – who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot with three games remaining.