Siewert brands Huddersfield display "unacceptable" after Bournemouth defeat

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert says he feels sorry for the club's supporters after his side's "unacceptable" display in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser scored in either half to leave the Terriers rooted to the bottom of the table, 16 points from safety.

The German concedes that his side improved after the break, but believes fans have every right to be furious with their side's first-half showing.

"I feel sorry for everyone who came because the performance was unacceptable, especially in the first half," he told a media conference.

"In the second half, after I had got them in at half-time, they were closer to my football, but the second goal killed them.

"In the first half, we had many situations where we were too late, or where the opponent got there and came up one versus one or two versus two.

#htafc couldn't make it successive wins at the @johnsmithstadia as Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser struck in each half to send @afcbournemouth back with all three @premierleague points.



https://t.co/CYtsI4I8pZ#HUDBOU (AT) pic.twitter.com/VotC3u3J3N — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 9, 2019

"It is important to show that we are fighting, yet the first half was unacceptable. So, it wasn't a good day at all today, to be fair."

Siewert was impressed by supporters' refusal to turn against their side in the second period and was frustrated that their improved performance could not prevent a 15th defeat in their last 17 Premier League games.

"The supporters were directly behind us when we went forward, this is the quality of this club," he added.

"We tried to press higher, we won the ball and we had possibilities, but the ball didn't go in.

"The fans are behind us when we attack, but when we were pressing higher Bournemouth scored the second goal and, for me, this decided the match."

