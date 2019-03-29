×
Silva frustrated with Colombia after latest Mina injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Mar 2019, 06:14 IST
Yerry Mina - cropped
Colombia and Everton defender Yerry Mina

Everton manager Marco Silva expressed his frustration with Colombia after Yerry Mina returned with a hamstring injury that is likely to rule him out for a number of weeks.

The 24-year-old defender – who has featured just 14 times for the Toffees this season since arriving from Barcelona – was carried off on a stretcher during Colombia's international friendly with South Korea on Tuesday, four days after playing the full 90 minutes against Japan.

No timescale has been put on his return, but Silva is angered by Colombia's refusal to listen to Everton's advice that back-to-back international games would be too much for him.

"It is not good news," Silva told a media conference ahead of Everton's Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday. "It is serious. Bad news for us as a club and for him too.

"It has not been an easy season for him since he joined the club. He's had some unlucky moments and some bad injuries. We knew before he went to the international team that it could have been a risk to play two matches.

"We communicated this to them, but we cannot control their decisions. We advised them after he played 90 minutes against Chelsea [on March 17] that it was a risk to play him in two matches in a short period.

"He is not out for the season. Let's see how many weeks it will be but I expect Mina training again with us and playing in a blue shirt again before the end of the season."

