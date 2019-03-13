Simeone: I'm sure Ronaldo made gesture with same intention I did

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone believes Cristiano Ronaldo made a gesture with the same intention he did after Juventus' hat-trick hero appeared to imitate the Atletico Madrid head coach.

Ronaldo's record-equalling eighth Champions League treble inspired a 3-0 victory and dumped Atletico out of the competition at the last-16 stage on Tuesday.

Atletico won the opening leg 2-0 in Madrid, where Simeone celebrated by clutching his crotch, leading to him being fined by UEFA.

And Juve superstar Ronaldo appeared to copy Simeone's 'cojones' gesture during the return fixture in Turin, as the Italian side progressed to the quarter-finals.

"I'm sure Cristiano made the gesture with the same intention I did, with his people," Simeone told reporters.

Ronaldo took his Champions League tally to 124 goals following his treble at home to Atletico.

"Cristiano is one of the best in the world and it's normal that he can appear as he appeared," Simeone said.

Atletico never got going in the second leg as Juve dominated from the outset – their relentless pressure proving too much for the Spanish visitors.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 27th minute before heading past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak again four minutes into the second half.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then completed the fightback from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining.

Antoine Griezmann lamented the display afterwards but Simeone stopped short of labelling it Atletico's most disappointing match.

"I don't think there was lack of character or commitment," Simeone added. "They outplayed us. When I see a team that outplays us I have to congratulate them. We tried to have more prominence.

"Surely we were wrong in many things but that's what I tell my players.

"Tactical approach? They were better. In the second half we did not have chances to deserve to advance."