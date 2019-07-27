×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Simeone staying grounded after Atletico's 7-3 win over Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
129   //    27 Jul 2019, 08:46 IST
Atletico-cropped
Atletico Madrid celebrate against Real Madrid

Diego Simeone insisted Friday's stunning pre-season rout is not the reality of potential between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Atletico ran riot at the International Champions Cup after humiliating LaLiga rivals Madrid 7-3 in New Jersey on Friday.

Diego Costa scored a first-half hat-trick and four goals in total for Atletico, who led 5-0 at half-time, while Joao Felix netted his first goal since arriving from Benfica.

It was a stunning performance at MetLife Stadium but Atletico head coach Simeone played down the result.

"I do not rush to anything," Simeone told reporters. "I live the reality of the moment. It was a good game. I see them with enthusiasm, optimism, enthusiasm. Now wait for the next game to rotate the players and get to LaLiga."

"I do not consider this match to be the reality of potential between each other," added Simeone, whose Atletico finished second behind Barcelona in LaLiga last season, ahead of Madrid.

Atletico stormed out of the blocks after Costa opened the scoring inside 43 seconds before Joao Felix doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Angel Correa and another Costa goal made it 4-0 by the 28th minute, with the latter completing his hat-trick via the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement

Costa netted his fourth six minutes into the second half before he was sent off, along with Madrid's Dani Carvajal, as tempers boiled over.

"We prepared the game well. Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them," Simeone said. "We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball ... and we were very precise, that in football it is important.

"There is always something that can be improved. Beyond the scoreboard Madrid went to our end with great force. And they had chances. That has to be adjusted and try to add talent and effort. Today all the important teams have three or four talented players in the group."

Portuguese sensation Joao Felix showed there is life after Antoine Griezmann with a dazzling display, which included a goal and two assists for Atletico.

On his big-money signing, Simeone added: "I see him better playing in front, with people ahead, so that with his vision of the game he can hurt.

"When you have Joao's talent and enthusiasm for improvement you can play anywhere."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Zidane: Bale staying 'not a problem' for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Diego Simeone is keen to replace Rodri with Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Simeone: Finishing second no failure for Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid : What is the need of the hour?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Football Manager predicts transfers, form and trophies after Zidane's return to the club
RELATED STORY
Hazard: You must always win trophies at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer Spain
RELATED STORY
Three best summer transfer windows in Real Madrid history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 English stars who moved to LaLiga
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane claims James Rodriguez future not his concern
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
No matches in this week
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us