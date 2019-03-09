×
Solari is good, just like Zidane and Mourinho – Valverde

Omnisport
NEWS
News
335   //    09 Mar 2019, 11:29 IST
solari-cropped
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari received the backing of Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde, who said the under-fire Real Madrid boss is a good coach.

Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho have been linked with returns to the Santiago Bernabeu, where Solari is facing an uncertain future following Madrid's Champions League last-16 elimination.

Madrid squandered a 2-1 first-leg lead as the three-time reigning European champions were sensationally routed 4-1 by Ajax in the Spanish capital, where Solari's men are all but out of the LaLiga title race.

Asked about Zidane and Mourinho, Barca head coach Valverde told reporters: "They're good coaches and I have no doubt about that, as they've demonstrated it.

"Just like Solari is as well."

It was a terrible week for Solari and Madrid, who lost three consecutive home matches against Barca and Ajax.

Back-to-back defeats to Barcelona at the Bernabeu saw Madrid lose in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and fall 12 points off the pace in LaLiga.

Madrid – third in the league standings – are away to Real Valladolid on Sunday, while Barca host Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

 

