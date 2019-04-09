×
Solskjaer cannot see Pogba playing elsewhere next season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:48 IST
PaulPogba-Cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will be playing for Manchester United next season, despite speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

Pogba has been rejuvenated at Old Trafford since Solskjaer took over, initially on a temporary basis from Jose Mourinho in December.

However, he was asked about potentially joining Madrid while away on duty with France, replying it would be a "dream" to play for Zinedine Zidane's club following his compatriot's return to the Spanish capital last month. 

Those comments have predictably fuelled talk of a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Solskjaer has been calm on the subject of Pogba's future.

And, asked about the midfielder again in a news conference ahead of United's Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie with Barcelona, Solskjaer replied: "Paul is looking forward to tomorrow. He is only focused on playing well tomorrow.

"I can not see him not playing for Manchester United next season."

The likes of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia are out of contract at the end of the season.

Herrera's contract talks have reportedly stalled with rumours of Paris Saint-Germain, who United knocked out in the last 16, looking to sign the Spain midfielder.

Solskjaer, though, does not believe the contract talks for those players are distracting them from the task at hand.

"We are all focused on this game. Contact talks will just go on, everyone is focused on the game tomorrow knowing we can create a special atmosphere," he added.

"We will need the crowd in a game like this. Hopefully a bit of rain, will make for a special evening."

