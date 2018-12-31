×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer doesn't want Lukaku playing 'target man' role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
479   //    31 Dec 2018, 05:14 IST
lukaku-cropped
Romelu Lukaku and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted Romelu Lukaku will not play in a "target man" role as long as he is in charge.

Lukaku endured a difficult first half of the season, struggling for form and fitness after claiming he had been negatively impacted by building up too much muscle during the World Cup.

The 25-year-old striker was granted compassionate leave over Christmas and, as such, is further behind than the majority of his team-mates with respect to match sharpness.

But, in Sunday's 4-1 hammering of Bournemouth, Lukaku came on as a second-half substitute for the impressive Marcus Rashford and scored United's final goal, beating Asmir Begovic after latching on to Paul Pogba's pass.

It was the first time Lukaku had featured since former boss Jose Mourinho – with whom the Belgian was said to have a close bond – was replaced by Solskjaer, and the new man at the helm is excited by the prospect of the former Everton man being fully fit.

"At times he's a good target man, but if you tell him to be a target man he'll never face the goal," Solskjaer told reporters. "Today [Sunday] he was side-on and he's got the attributes of a top, top striker.

"We need to work on his fitness, but I'm delighted. Even though he was half a yard offside [for his goal], it was a good finish."

Bournemouth lost their goalscorer and defender Nathan Ake to injury late in the game, but manager Eddie Howe was unsure about the severity of the suspected hamstring issue.

"I don't know the latest on Nathan Ake," Howe said. "I'll need to speak to him and the medical team, but it looked like a hamstring complaint."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should try playing in...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: Lukaku and Sanchez responsible for their own form
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
3 ways Manchester United could line up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexis Sanchez will shine under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may target for...
RELATED STORY
I've got a hairdryer, Solskjaer warns under-performing...
RELATED STORY
Pogba at his best in Bournemouth win - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Take risks, but be a team player – Solskjaer lays out...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us