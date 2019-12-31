Solskjaer expects Pogba to be fit to face Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Paul Pogba to be fit to play for Manchester United in their New Year's Day clash with Arsenal as he continues his comeback from a foot injury.

Pogba was a surprise omission from the United squad in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley, having previously made substitute cameos against Watford and Newcastle United following almost three months on the sidelines.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has made just seven league appearances for the Red Devils this season after starting all but four of their Premier League games in 2018-19.

Solskjaer said Pogba was not far away from being fit to face Burnley, and indicated the France international will be involved at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday after not being risked at Turf Moor.

The boss has a positive update on @PaulPogba ahead of our New Year’s Day clash #MUFC #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2019

Asked whether Pogba is in contention to play, Solskjaer told reporters: "Yeah, I would think so.

"When you've been out for such a while, it's always going to take time to be 100 per cent [fit].

"He just needed another day, probably, of recovery."