×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer reaffirms De Gea faith after Romero injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    03 May 2019, 15:50 IST
David de Gea - cropped
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea is determined to prove he remains a world-class goalkeeper and will start against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The under-fire Manchester United keeper has been spared from fresh selection pressure after reserve shot-stopper Sergio Romero sustained a knee problem in training.

De Gea has seen his first-choice status called into question after committing high-profile errors against Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea in April.

Solskjaer did not confirm whether De Gea would have retained his place for the trip to John Smith's Stadium had the experienced Romero been available, but is not wavering in his support for the Spain international.

"He will play," Solskjaer said at Friday's pre-match news conference. "Sergio was injured yesterday so didn't train. He tweaked his knee.

"David has been training well this week.

"Of course we trust him, he's been fantastic this season. Towards the end of the season he's been in the headlines for maybe the wrong seasons, but he's got to deal with that.

"The goalkeeping department is fantastic, they're a tight-knight group. They've experienced better times obviously, but [David] is ready for Sunday. He's confident and is looking forward to the next two games.

Advertisement

"David wants to prove what a good goalkeeper he is. With his performances over the years, David has all my confidence."

Asked whether a fit Romero would have inherited the gloves, Solskjaer responded: "Ifs and buts and hypothetical questions. Sergio knows he how highly I rate him."

United, winless in four matches in all competitions, sit sixth in the Premier league, three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with two games remaining.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
I trust him – Solskjaer refusing to drop struggling De Gea
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer not worried about De Gea form
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer sets new points record, De Gea reaches 100 clean sheets
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer hopes De Gea repays United's faith
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer hopeful his commitment helps De Gea, Herrera, Mata decide futures
RELATED STORY
David is unquestionable - Mata defends De Gea after costly error
RELATED STORY
Words mean little – De Gea apologetic for disastrous Manchester United performance
RELATED STORY
David De Gea - From Manchester United's Dark Knight to The Joker
RELATED STORY
United v City: De Gea, Pogba and the Red Devils' stars in need of a 'reality check'
RELATED STORY
Bailly's season ended by knee injury – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us