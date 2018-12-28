×
Solskjaer: United can build around 'top class' Pogba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Dec 2018, 16:58 IST
PaulPogba-Cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no doubt Paul Pogba is a player Manchester United can build their team around.

France midfielder Pogba's performances came under intense scrutiny as his relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho seemingly deteriorated prior to the Portuguese's exit 10 days ago.

Mourinho was replaced by Solskjaer, who has taken interim charge until the end of the season and led United to successive wins over Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town, Pogba scoring twice against the latter on Wednesday.

Seemingly revitalised by the change in the dugout, United will hope Pogba can produce the kind of performances that saw him help France to World Cup glory this year.

And, asked if United can build around Pogba, Solskjaer told a media conference ahead of their clash with Bournemouth: "I think Paul is a top, top player. One of the top players in the world attacking wise.

"He's a big lad, he can win headers and tackles. He's been the same as the others, to be fair. The attitude has been perfect and that's key - you should be tired towards the end of every single game.

"He's been top class. He's someone we're looking to build the team around of course, but we've got many quality players."

Teenagers James Garner and Angel Gomes were part of United's travelling squad for the Cardiff game, with Gomes then coming off the bench against Huddersfield.

Solskjaer indicated he will continue to blood young players when he can.

"As Sir Matt [Busby] once said, 'If they're good enough, they're old enough'. We're built on that tradition, we need young players coming through," he added. 

"It's important for the players in the academy. I am looking to progress talents through. We've got two or three absolute top, top talents in the under-18s that are knocking on the door now, I must say.

"But for a couple of injuries and a little bit of fatigue in a few of them they probably would have been involved."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around Paul Pogba
