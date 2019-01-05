×
Solskjaer warns Man United that Reading complacency will not be tolerated

Omnisport
NEWS
News
166   //    05 Jan 2019, 15:10 IST
ole gunnar solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United that complacency in Saturday's FA Cup match with Reading will not be tolerated.

United have won all four Premier League matches since Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager in December, scoring 14 goals and conceding only three.

Their impressive recent form is in stark contrast to that of Reading, who sit 23rd in the Championship and have failed to win any of their last 10 league matches.

However, Solskjaer insists he will accept no easing off from his players when they take to the Old Trafford pitch in the third-round meeting.

"I was in the Championship with Cardiff [City] and the tempo, the enthusiasm and energy of those players and teams is incredible," he told United's official website. 

"So, of course, there's complacency – you can't go into a game complacent. With confidence? Yes. With courage? Yes. But never anything but 100 per cent work ethic and I think that's been one of the big pluses. We've started to outrun teams again, working harder than teams but with the quality we've got we'll get results."

Solskjaer does not think Reading's league form will make them easier opposition, but he hopes to make it an uncomfortable 90 minutes for former United team-mate John O'Shea, who has made nine appearances for the Royals this term since arriving from Sunderland.

"I think when you go to Old Trafford, league form doesn't matter at all," Solskjaer said. "It's something they will look forward to and they have got nothing to lose. The FA Cup is fantastic and the players we put on the pitch will have nothing to lose, too. They'll go out there and they've got their careers ahead of them.

"Hopefully, we can produce a couple of scary moments for Mr John O'Shea! It's fantastic that he's still playing – I think he's 37 or 38 now. He's professional, he loves football and of course, hopefully, he won't love this game!"

