Southampton agree chairman Krueger's departure

12 Apr 2019

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger

Southampton have agreed to part ways with chairman Ralph Krueger at the end of the season.

Both parties agreed not to extend the former professional ice hockey player and coach's contract beyond June 30 as the Premier League side fight against relegation for the second campaign in succession.

Krueger, 59, joined the Saints as a director in February 2014 and succeeded Nicola Cortese as chairman the following month.

He leaves St Mary's having overseen the appointments of five different managers, culminating with the hiring of incumbent boss Ralph Hasenhuttl in December 2018.

"Following recent talks with shareholders Mr Gao [Jisheng] and Katharina Liebherr, it was agreed by all parties that Ralph's contract would not be extended beyond its end date of June 30th," a club statement read.

"The shareholders and everyone involved with the club would like to put on record their thanks for Ralph's leadership, dedication and hard work over his six years with Southampton.

"At the end of the season the club will release more information about the future leadership structure.

"However, for now, all our efforts and focus are on a strong finish to the season and remaining within the Premier League."

Southampton sit 17th in the table, five points above the bottom three with six games to play.

