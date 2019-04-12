×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Southampton agree chairman Krueger's departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    12 Apr 2019, 15:28 IST
Ralph Krueger - cropped
Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger

Southampton have agreed to part ways with chairman Ralph Krueger at the end of the season.

Both parties agreed not to extend the former professional ice hockey player and coach's contract beyond June 30 as the Premier League side fight against relegation for the second campaign in succession.

Krueger, 59, joined the Saints as a director in February 2014 and succeeded Nicola Cortese as chairman the following month.

He leaves St Mary's having overseen the appointments of five different managers, culminating with the hiring of incumbent boss Ralph Hasenhuttl in December 2018.

"Following recent talks with shareholders Mr Gao [Jisheng] and Katharina Liebherr, it was agreed by all parties that Ralph's contract would not be extended beyond its end date of June 30th," a club statement read.

"The shareholders and everyone involved with the club would like to put on record their thanks for Ralph's leadership, dedication and hard work over his six years with Southampton.

"At the end of the season the club will release more information about the future leadership structure.

"However, for now, all our efforts and focus are on a strong finish to the season and remaining within the Premier League."

Southampton sit 17th in the table, five points above the bottom three with six games to play.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Six players Liverpool have bought from Southampton and their career since
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Southampton, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Southampton 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Southampton vs Liverpool| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
5 players whose careers were almost ruined while at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Saracens agree five-year deal to use Tottenham stadium
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea agree deal for Argentine star, Blues want to bring back former defender - Monday, January 14th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Southampton 2-1 Tottenham: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How Jose Mourinho's departure brought back the best of Paul Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer news: Reds identify Mane's replacement in fear of Real Madrid pursuit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us