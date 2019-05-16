×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Southgate disappointed for injured Loftus-Cheek

Omnisport
NEWS
News
119   //    16 May 2019, 20:14 IST
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing for England

Gareth Southgate is disappointed Ruben Loftus-Cheek cannot play for England in the Nations League Finals.

Loftus-Cheek has had a breakthrough season but faces a long spell on the sidelines after reportedly rupturing his Achilles during a friendly in the United States.

Despite being set to face Arsenal in the Europa League final, Chelsea headed to Massachusetts to take on New England Revolution this week and Loftus-Cheek will subsequently miss England's first shot at international glory since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Southgate confirmed the midfielder, along with Chelsea team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi, would have been in the squad - which he will finalise on May 27 - had he been fit.

"We will find out more about a couple of players in that period and then I am going to have to make a couple of decisions," Southgate told reporters. 

"But we can change if we have injuries after that date. Frankly there is every chance that is going to happen.

"We have just got to make the best possible decisions really with the information that we have. It is constantly moving.

"I went to bed last night and Ruben is in the squad and playing brilliantly and now it is a huge disappointment for him. He misses now a major European final and a brilliant opportunity with us.

"In particular he has really come on in the last few months and looked strong and playing with a lot of confidence and I am really disappointed for him in particular."

Advertisement

While Loftus-Cheek missed out, Harry Kane is in the squad despite having been out of action for six weeks with an ankle injury.

Kane is stepping up his rehabilitation in the hope of being fit to play for Tottenham against Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1.

The striker is one of nine Liverpool and Tottenham players included in Southgate's initial 27-man selection who could be involved in Madrid.

"That's one of the unknowns," Southgate said of captain Kane, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

"He's working to be fit for the [Champions League] final. We are keeping that door open. We are going to look post-Champions League final.

"There is the physical aspect and emotional aspect of that final that we have to look at.

"I don't think we have had a time where we haven't had a lot of pull-outs but we have a really strong squad. We will know more by that date [May 27] but we can make changes after that date."

England face Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes on June 6, just five days after the Champions League final, with Switzerland taking on Portugal in the other last-four clash.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Advertisement
Southgate 'won't hesitate' to start Sancho, Hudson-Odoi after Rashford injury
RELATED STORY
The reasons for the inefficiency of Sarri-ball at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League players with the most assists in a single season
RELATED STORY
What the FIFA rules say about legality of footballers refusing to be substituted
RELATED STORY
Kane in England squad but injured Loftus-Cheek misses Nations League Finals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Substitute appearances in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League news: Eden Hazard explains why he voted for Aguero to win PFA Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-0 Watford: 3 players who won Maurizio Sarri the top 4 race 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal fume over UEFA's 'unacceptable' Europa League final organisation
RELATED STORY
Kante goes off injured ahead of Chelsea's Europa League semi-final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us