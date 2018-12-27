×
Spurs fans can dream of Premier League glory - Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    27 Dec 2018, 00:23 IST
son - CROPPED
Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham fans to keep dreaming of Premier League glory but insists he will keep his own feet on the ground.

Spurs followed up a 6-2 win at Everton with a 5-0 demolition of Bournemouth on Wednesday, lifting them above Manchester City into second place in the table.

Pochettino's side remain six points adrift of leaders Liverpool but their recent hot streak has propelled them back into the title race.

"Our fans are allowed to dream all they want," the Spurs boss said. "Here inside [the club] it's different, of course.

"Football is about dreaming and believing but also respecting the competition and the opponent.

"Liverpool and Manchester City have the culture and the history because in recent years they have won a lot.

"We are there because we deserve to be but there is still a long way to go and we need to go step by step, always believing that we can do better, improve.

"Dreaming is important but at the same time to manage in the right direction."

On the Bournemouth victory, which saw Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane all get on the scoresheet, Pochettino added: "I think it's so important to keep the momentum.

"I'm very pleased because we had one day less to prepare for the game - Bournemouth played one day before us [at the weekend].

"I think to arrive and show that energy and that level is a fantastic thing for us and we need to be sure to be ready for next Saturday here again [against Wolves]."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, bemoaned his side's shortcomings at both ends of the pitch.

"It was a tough one. One of those days every shot they had went in, every shot we had didn't," he told BBC Sport.

"You have to admire the qualities they have. But it is disappointing we created so many opportunities ourselves, if we had got one back it might be different, but a disappointing day.

"We conceded some bad goals today, hugely frustrating on the back of a clean sheet, we wanted to build momentum.

"It is a tough Christmas period, we go to Manchester United [on Sunday] and try and put it right."

Howe added that a first-half injury to captain Simon Francis "doesn't look good" but did not elaborate on the exact nature of the problem.

