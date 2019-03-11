Spurs need to win every game, says 'worried' Lloris

Hugo Lloris admitted he is worried about Tottenham's domestic form after they picked up just one point from a possible 12 and said his team-mates must win every game to avoid dropping out of the Premier League's top four.

Just four points separate Spurs in third from Chelsea in sixth in a tense battle also involving Arsenal and Manchester United, and a 2-1 reverse at Southampton on Saturday represented a costly third defeat in four league matches.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are heading for a warm-weather training break in Spain ahead of their next fixture against Liverpool on March 31, by which time Tottenham could be out of the top four depending on the results of teams around them.

Lloris told The Mirror that Spurs' dip is a concern, but the team always expected a tight tussle.

"It's too early to talk about not being in the Champions League," said Lloris. "I don't want to talk about supposition. We will see what happens and we will see what we will deserve.

"We are still in the race and that is the most important thing, but for sure we need to change something, especially away from home.

"We know it's going to be very tight until the end and it's two places for four teams for the top four.

"Am I worried by league form? Yes, it's been four games now without a win. Especially against a team that you expect to get points from. It's tough to lose games and it makes things very complicated for us."

Defender Ben Davies played down suggestions that fixture congestion was to blame for Tottenham's dip but said a break would do them good.

Spurs played five games in two weeks, including a 1-1 draw in the north London derby against Arsenal and a 1-0 second-leg victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but their three other matches all ended in defeat.

Davies said: "Every team has had a similar schedule to us. I'm sure it is a welcome break for everyone across the league.

"In football, it is nice when you have a game in a couple of days to bounce back. We have to regroup and get ready.

"I think it will be good to hit the reset button. It's not so much about starting again, it is about getting that rest.

"We've had a hectic period since December and it's a nice break to get a few good training sessions, working as a team again and get back to winning ways after it."

