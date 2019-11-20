Spurs sack Pochettino: Departed manager's Tottenham career in numbers

Sacked Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham reign has ended after a miserable start to the 2019-20 season.

The former Southampton manager turned Spurs from Premier League also-rans into title challengers and leaves just six months on from a Champions League final appearance.

However, poor results have Tottenham in the bottom half of the table this term, while they were humbled 7-2 by Bayern Munich in Europe, and chairman Daniel Levy has decided to act.

With the help of Opta data, we study the numbers behind a stint that will still see Pochettino remembered fondly as one of Spurs' greatest coaches in recent times.



293 - Pochettino departs the club fourth on their all-time list for matches as manager, trailing Bill Nicholson (832), Peter McWilliam (505) and Keith Burkinshaw (431).

54.3 - Only Andre Villas-Boas (55 per cent) has a better win rate in competitive games, counting those to have managed at least 50 matches.

202 - Pochettino oversaw more Premier League games than any other Tottenham boss to date.

382 - Spurs earned the fourth-most points in the top flight during this spell, with only Manchester City (446), Liverpool (404) and Chelsea (398) registering better tallies.

14 - Tottenham have picked up just 14 points from their opening 12 Premier League games this season, their lowest tally at this stage of a campaign since 2008-09 (12). Sluggish. pic.twitter.com/aTQsXxBN4Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2019

1.89 - Pochettino's points-per-game record in the Premier League is second to predecessor Tim Sherwood (1.91). He had led the way coming into the 2019-20 season.

169 - Pochettino reached 100 Premier League wins in just 169 matches. Only Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (142) and Alex Ferguson at Manchester United (162) have reached the landmark faster with a single club.

4 - In Pochettino's five full seasons at Tottenham, they finished in the top four on four occasions. In the prior 22 Premier League seasons, they had only done so twice.

8 - Last season saw Spurs become the eighth English club to reach the final of the European Cup / Champions League.

2 - Tottenham lost both of their major finals under Pochettino, suffering defeat in the 2014-15 EFL Cup decider as well as last term's Champions League final loss to Liverpool.

36 - Despite reaching the final last season, Spurs have conceded more Champions League goals since the start of the 2017-18 campaign than any other team.

18 - Tottenham's domestic form has been a concern throughout 2019. They have lost 18 times in all competitions in this calendar year, more than any other Premier League club. Their worst calendar years in terms of games lost were 1994 and 1997 (23).