Teenage defender Mai renews Bayern Munich contract until 2022

Omnisport // 18 Oct 2019

Lars Lukas Mai has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, keeping him with the Bundesliga champions until June 2022.

The 19-year-old defender joined the German giants at under-16 level in 2014 and made two league appearances for the senior side two seasons ago.

Mai's existing deal was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, but the ex-Dynamo Dresden prospect has agreed terms to stay on for a further 12 months.

Bayern announced the renewal on Friday and Mai said: "I'm very glad about the contract extension and the trust placed in me.

"I'd like to take the next step in my development, and I think there's no better place for that than FC Bayern."

A regular for Bayern's reserve side over the past two seasons, Mai is highly regarded at the Allianz Arena and has been named on the bench three times in the Bundesliga this term.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Lukas is a good lad and one of our biggest talents.

"At the age of 19, he's already one of the key players for our reserves in the third division. We're convinced he'll continue to develop."