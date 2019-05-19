Ten trophies, 360 appearances, 20 goals - Kompany's Manchester City career in numbers

Vincent Kompany celebrates Manchester City's Premier League triumph

Vincent Kompany has confirmed he will leave Manchester City after 11 seasons to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career in Manchester since joining the club in 2008, becoming a key figure as City transformed from Premier League also-rans to serial trophy winners.

While the Champions League has remained out of Kompany's grasp, the Belgian counts four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups among his honours.

And, using Opta facts, we take a look at the key numbers from Kompany's time at City.

10 - Since Kompany's arrival in 2008, no Premier League team has won more than the 10 trophies claimed by City in that time. Of course, 2008 was also the year that Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan took over the club.

360 - Kompany made 360 appearances for City across all competitions.

119 - Key for any defender, Kompany helped City keep 119 clean sheets during his time in Manchester. But he also made his presence felt at the other end, scoring 20 goals - including that thunderbolt against Leicester City earlier this month.

265 - With 265 Premier League appearances, Kompany is third behind David Silva (282) and Joe Hart (266) in terms of appearances in the competition for City.

1 - Kompany tops the list of appearances made by Belgian players in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

94 - Only Chelsea great John Terry, with 101, has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than Kompany.

167 - With Kompany in the side, City have won 167 out of 265 Premier League games - a win percentage of 63 that falls slightly to 62.5 per cent without him in the side (95 wins out of 152).

3,330 - Kompany played in excess of 3,000 league minutes in 2010-11 under Roberto Mancini, starting all but one of City's 38 top-flight matches. His lowest total of minutes came in 2016-17, Guardiola's first campaign at the helm, when he managed just 823 across 11 appearances.

17 - In what has proved to be his final campaign at the club, Kompany made 17 league appearances, starting on 13 occasions.