Terry staying patient amid Middlesbrough links

John Terry celebrates promotion with Mile Jedinak

John Terry is making no secret of his plans to go into management, but he is in no rush to leave his role as assistant at Aston Villa.

Ex-Chelsea captain Terry is on Dean Smith's staff at Villa Park and helped the former European champions back into the Premier League with a 2-1 play-off final win over Derby County on Monday.

And the 38-year-old's work under Smith has seen him linked with the vacant Middlesbrough job, where former England team-mate Jonathan Woodgate is also said to be in the running following Tony Pulis' departure.

However, despite hoping for a future as the main man, Terry is content to continue his education alongside Smith and colleague Richard O'Kelly for now.

"I've always wanted to do it," he said of management. "I think you know as a player when your time is up and I kind of knew that last year in my last game at Wembley.

"In the long run, obviously management is my ambition. But I'm not thinking about that at the moment. As a player, I got to the heights I wanted to get to but I firmly believe I'm a YTS [youth training scholar] again.

"I'm starting right from the very bottom and I'm not afraid to say that. I'm not afraid to do all the dirty work, picking up the cones, the balls and the bibs. All of that stuff is part of my education.

"It is something I have been planning for a few years and the experience and the day-to-day work on the training field and what the manager allows me to do has been fantastic for me.

"I've got a great teacher in Dean - and Richard as well - to bounce things off. I'm very fortunate to be able to sit there and learn from them, because they are superb."

Victory over Derby saw Frank Lampard and Jody Morris, friends and team-mates at Chelsea, denied promotion, yet Terry is tipping them for future success.

"It has been incredible what [Lampard] has done at Derby," he said.

"I don't think anyone would have put them back in the play-offs or anything this year but I think he has brought a great team spirit and, obviously, he has got a wealth of experience.

"He has got Jody, who has got a lot of experience in coaching as well, and it is just great to see young managers like Stevie [Gerrard, Rangers manager] and Lamps getting the opportunities.

"It was an unfortunate day for them on Monday because it's a horrible way to go. To come [to Wembley] and lose is tough to take, but he's got a great future in management, for sure."