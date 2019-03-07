The numbers behind Man United's famous Champions League comeback

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2.46K // 07 Mar 2019, 04:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United celebrate their last-gasp victory over Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United completed the greatest Champions League escape after stunning Paris Saint-Germain at the death in their dramatic last-16 fixture.

Marcus Rashford converted a 94th-minute penalty following VAR drama to give a depleted United a stunning 3-1 victory in Paris, which levelled the tie at 3-3 on aggregate but sent the Red Devils through on away goals.

Rashford's goal made history for United, who became the first team in the Champions League to progress having lost by two or more goals at home in the first leg of a knockout match, after last month's 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at some of the key stats behind United's incredible victory on Wednesday en route to the quarter-finals.

1 - Marcus Rashford's penalty was the first he has ever taken for Manchester United in a competitive match. Nerve. #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/wqa8jllGvF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2019

- PSG conceded with three of the four shots on target they faced in this game and have been eliminated at the last-16 stage in each of the last three Champions League seasons.

- Romelu Lukaku's first goal after 111 seconds was United's fastest in a Champions League knockout match since Wayne Rooney scored after 63 seconds against Bayern Munich in March 2010.

- Since the start of last season, the only Premier League players to score more goals in all competitions than Lukaku (42) are Mohamed Salah (64), Harry Kane (64) and Sergio Aguero (55).

Advertisement

- Rashford's winning penalty was the first he has ever taken in a competitive match for United.

- PSG have lost seven of their last 12 Champions League knockout matches after winning four and drawing one, including each of their last two at the Parc des Princes.

- Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge on December 22, only Manchester City (15) have won more matches in all competitions than United (14) among teams in the top five European leagues.

- United have now scored in 21 consecutive away matches in all competitions, equalling the club record set between November 1956 and September 1957 under Matt Busby.

- Mason Greenwood became the youngest player to appear for United in the Champions League, aged 17 years and 156 days, breaking the record held by Gerard Pique (17y 310d).

Advertisement