×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

They took my ball, I feel sad - Rakitic bemoans Barca bench duty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Nov 2019, 01:52 IST
IvanRakitic - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic feels like Barcelona have "taken my ball" after being confined to a marginal role at Camp Nou this season.

An influential performer since joining Barca ahead of their treble-winning 2014-15 campaign, Rakitic has been the odd man out this term following the big-money arrival of Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong.

The Croatia midfielder has only started on one of his seven LaLiga appearances, while three Champions League outings have all come from Ernesto Valverde's bench.

Asked about his predicament in an interview with Universo Valdano on Movistar, Rakitic replied: "How can I enjoy it? It's like I've said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here?

"She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad."

Rakitic withdrew from Croatia's squad to face Slovakia and Georgia due to an Achilles injury on Tuesday.

Serie A giants Juventus, Inter and AC Milan have all been mentioned as potential January suitors for the 31-year-old, who feels he still has plenty to offer.

"I understand and respect the decisions of the coach or a club or whatever, but I think I've given a lot in these five years and I've been at my peak here," Rakitic added.

"And what I want is to be able to continue enjoying, that is the most important thing for me. I enjoy playing. 

"I'm 31 years old, I'm not 38, and I feel at my best."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
15 Nov SER LUX 01:15 AM Serbia vs Luxembourg
15 Nov ALB AND 01:15 AM Albania vs Andorra
15 Nov FRA MOL 01:15 AM France vs Moldova
15 Nov POR LIT 01:15 AM Portugal vs Lithuania
15 Nov CZE KOS 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Kosovo
15 Nov NOR FAR 10:30 PM Norway vs Faroe Islands
15 Nov ARM GRE 10:30 PM Armenia vs Greece
15 Nov FIN LIE 10:30 PM Finland vs Liechtenstein
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow QAT SIN 10:00 PM Qatar vs Singapore
Tomorrow BUL PAR 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us