This season hasn't smiled down upon me – Bailly reflects on injury

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered a season-ending injury against Chelsea

Eric Bailly lamented his season-ending knee injury but the Manchester United defender is confident he will return stronger in 2019-20.

A medial knee ligament injury ruled Bailly out of Manchester United's two remaining Premier League fixtures, as well as Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Bailly hurt his knee in last week's 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea – the 25-year-old's first Premier League start since February.

Linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season, Bailly opened up on his injury via Instagram.

Bailly wrote: "I would like to thank everyone for the messages of love and support I have received.

"It's tough, but one must accept that some injuries are unavoidable.

"It's true that this season hasn't smiled down upon me very much, but I will return soon and with more strength next season, God willing."

Bailly joined United from LaLiga side Villarreal in July 2016 for £30million and made 24 Premier League starts in the 2016-17 season, although form and fitness struggles have since hindered his progress.