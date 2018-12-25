×
Thomas denies being unhappy at Atletico: This is where I want to be

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    25 Dec 2018, 01:29 IST
ThomasPartey - cropped
Thomas Partey in action for Atletico Madrid

Thomas Partey has moved to clarify his comments that he is unhappy at Atletico Madrid, assuring he wants to stay at the club.

The versatile Ghana midfielder has made 21 appearances for Atletico this season but, after the 1-0 victory over Espanyol on Saturday, he hinted he is unsatisfied with his game time.

"Sometimes I feel unhappy at Atletico. You have to play in the important games to feel happy, to feel stronger and more confident," Thomas told Gol.

However, the 25-year-old took to social media to insist his remarks have been misconstrued and he is content in Diego Simeone's side.

"On Saturday after the game I made some comments that haven't been taken as they were meant to be understood and I would like to explain myself more clearly," Thomas wrote on Instagram.

"Atleti is the club where I want to be and where I would like to continue to grow as a player, because of the club and because of the fans.

"And it is true that I feel I can still be even more important and that's why I work hard every day.

"I don't want to settle for less and that is good for me to be the best player I can be."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

