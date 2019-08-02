×
Title race not just between Manchester City and Liverpool – Henderson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    02 Aug 2019, 03:46 IST
JordanHenderson - cropped
Jordan Henderson takes on Manchester City

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the Reds will have more competition than just Premier League champions Manchester City this season.

The Reds pushed City all the way in the league last term but saw Pep Guardiola's men defend their title by only one point on the final day.

Liverpool bounced back by claiming a sixth European Cup-Champions League title and the two sides are widely expected to battle for domestic and continental prizes again during the 2019-20 campaign.

That will start with Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and City at Wembley, yet Henderson does not believe the Reds can afford to be complacent about the chasing pack.

"Everyone will talk about Liverpool and City because they won the league and were so good and we won the Champions League," Henderson said. "It is easy to do that.

"You have to look at the other teams. They are going to improve. There are more teams than us and City who will be competing.

"But you have to respect them so much for winning the Premier League back-to-back. That is so difficult. They keep raising the bar and keep improving with the squad they have.

"So, we need to be doing the same and I think we will. The players are hungry. They want more. They want to keep working hard and the manager will make sure of that.

"We have great senior players in the team. We have to focus on what is ahead and keep challenging for all the trophies."

While Champions League finalists Tottenham and the rest of the top six will hope to be involved again at the business end of the season, Henderson is confident Liverpool can compete once more.

"We showed we were not disheartened after we did not win the league to go and win the Champions League," he said. "It was a big moment for us.

"We can use last season as the fuel to be even better to win it this year and compete again.

"We know how good City are and other teams will improve. The Premier League is so difficult. That showed last year, to play as we did and win so many games and not win it.

"But we keep going, giving everything and improving, and hopefully we challenge."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City
