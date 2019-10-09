Tomori delighted with 'dream' England call-up

England defender Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori admits it’s a dream to be called up for England after being named in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The Canadian-born defender is hoping to earn his first cap for the Three Lions after representing the Canucks at under-20 level, after establishing himself at Premier League level this season.

Tomori impressed on-loan at Championship side Derby last season and has made a seamless transition to the top flight football with five appearances and a goal for Chelsea so far.

The 21-year-old was named in the squad alongside Blues team-mates Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham and told reporters he’s looking forward to joining the group.



"It’s a bit cliché but it is a dream (to be called up). Growing up and England and seeing the players playing at Wembley, it was such a good feeling," Tomori said. "It’s indescribable. I tried to take it in as much as possible, but it was a very proud moment.

"I found out after the Lille game when the manager said, ‘You are going to be in the England squad tomorrow’.

"I was sitting down at the time and I just sat there with Tammy and Mason smiling at me. It was a crazy feeling because I wasn’t really expecting it but I’m very happy."

Tomori, who was also eligible to play for Nigeria, added there was never a doubt in his mind that he was going to play for the Three Lions, and is looking forward to linking up with Abraham having followed England’s World Cup campaign with the striker.



"We watched the first game on holiday and we watched the penalty shootout with Colombia together as well," he said. "Of course I’m an England fan. I grew up here and went to school here. To be part of this is a dream.

"Being here now I just want to try and get my first cap and then try and get more after that as well."