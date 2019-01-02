×
Tottenham should be forced to see out season at Wembley, says Warnock

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    02 Jan 2019, 10:21 IST
Warnock-cropped
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said Tottenham should be forced to play at Wembley for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Tottenham were due to move into their new White Hart Lane Stadium ahead of the 2018-19 campaign but construction delays have seen Spurs remain at Wembley.

Problems finalising the critical safety systems at the new venue have pushed back Tottenham's hopes of playing out of the 62,062-seater stadium.

Warnock, whose Cardiff lost 3-0 at home to Spurs on Tuesday having suffered defeat at Wembley earlier in the season, said: "The league should enforce they play at Wembley now for the rest of the season.

"I don't think there should be any chance of an advantage to any of our opponents. It's not our fault. We should have been playing at the new stadium ourselves.

"I think they [the league] should step in now. It should be until the end of the season now.... I think they should enforce it. It undermines the integrity of the competition."

Cardiff are 16th in the Premier League and three points clear of the relegation zone, while Tottenham moved up to second ahead of Thursday's meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City.

 

