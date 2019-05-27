×
Tuchel can't guarantee Neymar & Mbappe futures

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    27 May 2019, 07:00 IST
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - cropped
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain after head coach Thomas Tuchel said he cannot guarantee the pair will remain at the Ligue 1 champions.

While Tuchel's future is secure following his new contract, former Barcelona star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga, while top goalscorer Mbappe hinted he could be tempted by a "new project".

Tuchel was asked about Neymar and Mbappe at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and the German boss told Sky Sports: "I am used to this. Now it is May, the stuff that I say now might not be true next month.

"Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent.

"My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started.

"My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naive and I don't want to be naive in this business."

World Cup winner Mbappe scored a Ligue 1-high 33 goals as PSG retained their crown, and 39 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Neymar netted 15 league goals and 23 across all competitions for PSG – who lost in the Champions League last 16.

Neymar & Mbappe could leave PSG, hints Tuchel
Mbappe can't cover for Neymar and Cavani - Tuchel
Tuchel: Mbappe doesn't need to take Neymar role
Everyone wants Neymar, Mbappe – Tuchel not bothered by Perez comments
'Sensitive' Neymar hates losing - Tuchel
Mbappe workload a concern for PSG boss Tuchel
Pele comparisons do not help Mbappe, says Tuchel
Mbappe, Di Maria partnership pleases Tuchel
Tuchel will not make Neymar PSG captain
Draxler tips Neymar and Mbappe to stay amid Madrid rumours
