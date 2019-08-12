Tuchel fears losing sleep over Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain fans vent at Brazil superstar

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said he "will not sleep" if Neymar leaves the club – a view that does not appear to be shared by a section of their fanbase.

The world's most expensive player has once again been linked with a return to LaLiga over recent weeks, with a second stint at his former club Barcelona reported to be the 27-year-old's preference.

Neymar sat out PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Nimes on Sunday, where some of the Parc des Princes crowd aimed derogatory chants towards him.

PSG ultras also unfurled banners telling Neymar, a €222million signing in August 2017, to leave.

Speaking before the match, where Edinson Cavani gave the French champions a 1-0 half-time advantage from the penalty spot, Tuchel told the Canal Football Show: "I have no news of his future. He is with us. He was very decisive for us.

"If we lose Neymar, I will not sleep, perhaps. Because he's hard to lose and [it is hard to] find another guy doing the same things for us. Maybe no news is good news.

"It's hard not to know. Because I want him with us. But we have to find solutions without him too.

"I try to convince him to stay. But on the other hand, it's a personal choice. It's between him and the club."

On Friday, PSG's sporting director Leonardo explained a resolution was yet to be reached over Neymar's future.

"Talks are more advanced than before, but no agreement," he said. "We will see what happens - everybody needs the future to be defined."

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.