×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Turnbull's Celtic move off as youngster faces surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    27 Jun 2019, 18:46 IST
neil-lennon
Celtic manager Neil Lennon will not be happy.

In-demand Motherwell teenager David Turnbull's move to Scottish giants Celtic is "no longer taking place", the club have announced.

Turnbull rose to prominence last season, the 19-year-old scoring 15 goals from midfield in 30 eye-catching Scottish Premiership appearances.

But just as it seemed a move to Celtic was on the cards, "an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery".

Motherwell announced on Thursday that, as a result, the two clubs could not agree on a deal, with Turnbull now set to spend an extended stint on the sidelines before resuming his career at Fir Park.

"An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on June 12, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical," Motherwell said in a statement.

"During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.

"David will now remain at Fir Park and will shortly have an operation, which will rule him out of any football for an extended period - the exact length to be determined following surgery.

"We will give David all the support he needs during this process. We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future."

Advertisement
Robertson: I did not tell Tierney to quit Celtic
RELATED STORY
Celtic could face Nomme Kalju or Shkendija in Champions League qualifying
RELATED STORY
Celtic get Sarajevo in Champions League, Rangers learn Europa League fate
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United should make a move for Donny van de Beek
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga giants eyeing €50 million move for Roma youngster
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds target close to signing contract extension with Serie A giants, Liverpool-linked midfielder open to summer move and more: April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba makes decision on his next move, Coutinho has proposals from Manchester United and Chelsea and more Premier League transfer news: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rodgers: My heart would have stayed at Celtic
RELATED STORY
Eight in a row! Celtic crowned Scottish champions again
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo? Lionel messi? Kylian Mbappe? Whom does this youngster remind you of?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow BRA PAR 06:00 AM Brazil vs Paraguay
29 Jun VEN ARG 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Argentina
29 Jun COL CHI 04:30 AM Colombia vs Chile
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT NIG GUI
1 - 0
 Nigeria vs Guinea
Tomorrow KEN TAN 01:30 AM Kenya vs Tanzania
Tomorrow TUN MAL 08:00 PM Tunisia vs Mali
Tomorrow MOR COT 10:30 PM Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire
29 Jun SOU NAM 01:30 AM South Africa vs Namibia
29 Jun MAU ANG 08:00 PM Mauritania vs Angola
29 Jun CAM GHA 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Ghana
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us