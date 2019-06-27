Turnbull's Celtic move off as youngster faces surgery

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will not be happy.

In-demand Motherwell teenager David Turnbull's move to Scottish giants Celtic is "no longer taking place", the club have announced.

Turnbull rose to prominence last season, the 19-year-old scoring 15 goals from midfield in 30 eye-catching Scottish Premiership appearances.

But just as it seemed a move to Celtic was on the cards, "an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery".

Motherwell announced on Thursday that, as a result, the two clubs could not agree on a deal, with Turnbull now set to spend an extended stint on the sidelines before resuming his career at Fir Park.

David Turnbull is to remain a Motherwell player, with a proposed move to Celtic FC no longer taking place.https://t.co/5CEsLA0pxc pic.twitter.com/2qwkPL5V9Y — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 27, 2019

"An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on June 12, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical," Motherwell said in a statement.

"During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.

"David will now remain at Fir Park and will shortly have an operation, which will rule him out of any football for an extended period - the exact length to be determined following surgery.

"We will give David all the support he needs during this process. We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future."