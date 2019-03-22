×
UEFA charges PSG forward Neymar for insulting officials

Associated Press
56   //    22 Mar 2019, 21:12 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says it has charged Neymar for comments made about match officials after Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

The PSG foward used Instagram to aim an expletive and insults at video review officials who intervened before Man United was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a handball that eliminated PSG.

Neymar wrote: "They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn't exist!"

Neymar, who was injured and did not play, then used profanity while writing about the video assistants.

UEFA says Neymar has been charged with "insulting/molesting acts against match official."

The date of the hearing has yet to be announced.

Associated Press
