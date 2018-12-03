UEFA president against cross-confederation World Cup bids

DUBLIN (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he is against different confederations combining to host the World Cup.

Spain has floated the idea of bidding for the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco.

Ceferin says he is also irritated that the plan came from politicians rather than the country's soccer association.

The leaders of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia have said they will bid for the tournament, while England is leading plans for a British Isles bid. There is also expected to be a South American bid from Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Ceferin says "I do whatever I can to have only one European bid for the World Cup. That will raise the chances of Europe hosting the World Cup."

Ceferin was speaking after a meeting of the UEFA executive committee, which confirmed video assistant referees would be fast-tracked in the Champions League and be introduced from the round of 16.