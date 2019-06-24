×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Uncertain Koulibaly suspects he will stay at Napoli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jun 2019, 13:24 IST
koulibalycropped
Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly suspects he will stay at Napoli next season despite links with numerous major European clubs, though he is not 100 per cent certain.

Koulibaly, 28, joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's leading centre-backs.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Napoli's bitter rivals Juventus are all said to be particularly keen on him, though Partenopei chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has not made things easy, reportedly holding out for €120million.

Koulibaly seems relaxed about his future and appears to be in no rush to force a move while he is away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping them begin their campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday.

"I don't know [if I will still be at Napoli], I think so, but I have to play the Africa Cup of Nations and then after that I'll go back to Napoli," Koulibaly told Goal.

"Everyone's speaking about me, but I'm only speaking about Senegal, because that's my objective and I want to achieve something big with Senegal.

"I don't want to talk about my future at the moment, I prefer to talk about Senegal. Senegal achieved something great [on Sunday]. I am 200 per cent with Senegal and 200 per cent with the 15 million Senegalese people.

"I'm relaxed, I want to focus on the AFCON and after that return to Napoli and we'll see what happens. The most important thing now is to win with Senegal."

Senegal's remaining Group C matches will see them go up against Algeria and Kenya.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Bayern offer Bale escape from Madrid
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Ed Woodward has accepted to break the world transfer record for one position   
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar tells Barca players he's coming
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Juventus close to winning race for De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar looks for house in Barcelona, PSG want Casemiro in possible Madrid deal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Pogba calls Sarri to force through Juventus switch
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United won't sign Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt Transfer news: Former Ajax boss wants de Ligt to choose Man City over United
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Koulibaly Linked With Man City & Walker Signs Contract | Transfer Target
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: "Koulibaly to United is bu******, they are talking for Manolas," claims Italian journalist
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us