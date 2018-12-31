×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United now playing how we want to play – Pogba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
356   //    31 Dec 2018, 00:49 IST
solskjaer-pogba-cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba believes the biggest difference between life under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United is they are now playing a style of football that suits the players.

Following Sunday's 4-1 win over Bournemouth, United have won three games in a row under Solskjaer since Mourinho's final game in charge – the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

United have scored 12 goals in Solskjaer's three games and have generally impressed with attack-minded, free-flowing football.

The style of play has been significantly different to that displayed during most of Mourinho's time at the club, and Pogba feels Solskjaer's tactics now have United playing how they want to.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pogba said: "It's different. We still won some games with the old manager, but it's just a different style of play, more offensive, I would say, so we create more chances.

"So, we try to play like that. That's how we want to play, we want to attack and that's what we try to do on the pitch.

"Maybe we just realised that we are Manchester United, we need to keep up, we need to be at the top of the league.

"The reaction of all the players, everybody enjoying themselves, that's all we need. Everybody playing for each other and getting the result on the pitch."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Paul Pogba cannot be bigger than Manchester United –...
RELATED STORY
How Solskjaer's high-pressure tactics allow Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United Should Lineup Vs Huddersfield Town
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer eager to bring best out of 'terrific lad' Pogba
RELATED STORY
Difference between Pogba under Mourinho and Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United thrash Cardiff City...
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United may line up
RELATED STORY
Pogba thanks Mourinho for improving him
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us