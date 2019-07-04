×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United's Lukaku a 'true target' but agent says Inter must hurry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    04 Jul 2019, 06:10 IST
Romelu Lukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello said Inter are serious about signing the Manchester United striker but warned the Serie A club must make a move.

Lukaku continues to be linked with Antonio Conte's Inter, having acknowledged a desire to play in Italy and hinted his future could be away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old Belgium international joined United from Everton for £75million in 2017 and the Premier League giants want to recoup that fee as Inter circle.

After meeting Inter officials on Wednesday, Pastorello told reporters: "Nothing new. We met each other to understand better the situation. We will see what [Inter] is going to decide. 

"It is not on us. If the player wants to move [to Inter] they need to hurry. He [Lukaku] is a true target. It doesn't mean it will be official.

He added: "I think that the deal is not simple to reach, anyway."

Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finished sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Lukaku to Inter? Nothing is impossible says agent
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan Transfer News: Inter eager to sign Lukaku but must sell Icardi first
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's agent confirms Inter Milan interest
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United set to reject Inter's bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make a £62.8million bid for Lukalu within 24 hours  
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: "Conte is the best manager in the world," says Inter Milan-linked Lukaku
RELATED STORY
4 players who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils want £75m for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan set to make their opening bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United speed up negotiations for Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us