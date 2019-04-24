×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United v City: Darmian and Pereira in as Solskjaer wields axe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    24 Apr 2019, 23:40 IST
ole gunnar solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rung the changes for Manchester United's derby showdown with Manchester City as Matteo Darmian and Andreas Pereira come into the starting XI amid five changes. 

United were humiliated 4-0 at Everton on Sunday and Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial are among those axed from the side to face City, who can regain top spot from Liverpool if they win for a third consecutive Premier League visit to Old Trafford. 

Darmian made the last of his four previous top-flight starts this season during the December defeat to Liverpool that saw the end of Jose Mourinho's reign, but comes into the back four alongside England left-back Shaw, the captain back from suspension. 

Ashley Young appears likely to operate in front of Darmian on the right of midfield, with Pereira bolstering the engine room alongside Fred as Paul Pobga looks set to enjoy a free role. 

Jesse Lingard will support Marcus Rashford in attack, with United three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in sixth and needing to emerge from a run of six defeats in eight matches across all competitions. 

Fernandinho returns to the visitors' starting line-up in place of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, freeing up Ilkay Gundogan to play in a more advanced midfield role.

Club captain Vincent Kompany starts alongside Aymeric Laporte at the heart of City's defence, although weekend goalscorer Phil Foden has to be content with a place on the bench alongside Leroy Sane.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
United v City: Were the Red Devils too hasty to appoint Solskjaer?
RELATED STORY
United v City: Solskjaer out to correct Manchester derby record
RELATED STORY
4 important changes to implement in Manchester United after Solskjaer appointment
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players will have no hiding place against City - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer not expecting Darmian, Pereira departures
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do to get the team back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
They will snap at your ankles and kick you - Solskjaer mindful of Man City tactics
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby: ‘Solskjaer is right, Manchester City do use tactical fouls’, says former Premier League referee
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us