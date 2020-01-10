×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Valverde not to blame for Barca's Supercopa loss – Suarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020 IST
ErnestoValverde-cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Luis Suarez said under-fire Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde was not to blame for the team's Supercopa de Espana collapse against Atletico Madrid.

Barca were stunned 3-2 by Atletico in the Supercopa semi-final, conceding two late goals to sensationally lose in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Koke's 46th-minute opener until Barca shipped twice in the final nine minutes as Atletico earned a showdown with Real Madrid.

The result plunged Valverde's future further into doubt but star forward Suarez defended the 55-year-old.

"[Valverde] is not to blame, the mistakes were ours and we can't make them," Suarez said post-match.

"I do not know if they are defeats that help us grow, [but] this defeat shows that there are things to correct.

"It shows us that there are mistakes that cannot be committed because we were in control of the game and we have allowed them to hit us on the counter-attack."

Griezmann was frustrated afterwards as the Barca forward lamented the side's errors against LaLiga rivals Atletico in Jeddah.

Advertisement

"I think we lost due to our own errors and they had the legs at the end," Griezmann said. "It cost us and we have to work hard in order to continue.

"We all made errors. I played a bad pass and then their goal arrived. They are errors which can cost you a Champions League or a league title."

Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT BEN JAM
2 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Today HYD CHE 07:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
Tomorrow ODI MUM 07:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
12 Jan ATK KER 07:30 PM ATK vs Kerala Blasters
Premier League 2019-20
Tomorrow CRY ARS 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CHE BUR 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Burnley
Tomorrow MAN NOR 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Norwich
Tomorrow TOT LIV 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
12 Jan AST MAN 10:00 PM Aston Villa vs Manchester City
I-League 2019-20
FT MOH IND
1 - 0
 Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us